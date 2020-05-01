Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

John Melchiorre has a lot of feelings about returning to work Friday.

Melchiorre, a carpenter and lead supervisor for G&M Efestos Contracting, was laid off when Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf shut the construction industry down six weeks ago. He applied for unemployment benefits, but never heard back, forcing him to negotiate with his bank and cell phone carrier to put off his bills. G&M Efestos recently got federal aid to put workers back on payroll, but Melchiorre hasn’t fully recovered from weeks of no income, he said.

“I’m excited, I am, [but I am] nervous,” said the 49-year-old Delaware county resident. “My wife is a little over two months pregnant, so thinking about bringing home any kind of COVID scares the hell out of me.”

The construction worker is one of thousands who will go back to job sites that have sat dormant for more than a month to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most of them will return to job sites in Philadelphia, where an estimated 12,000 worked before the pandemic interrupted a boom that has transformed the city.

That market has changed. But the most obvious differences on job sites will involve safety.