Coronavirus unemployment benefits are high, putting workers and employers at odds

‘Catch-22’

Tania Goolsbee wants to be clear about something: deciding not to return to work as a Merry Maids cleaner was not an easy choice.

“I love my job,” said the 47-year-old York County resident. “I love all the employees. I love my manager. I honestly can’t put into words what my job means to me.”

Goolsbee said she asked her manager to be laid off a few days before Wolf’s shutdown order — a decision made easier because she relies on Medicaid, not her employer, for health care.

She was especially worried that going to work was putting her husband, who has emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, at risk. Even with her managers’ promise of more safety gear and new training, the fear hasn’t abated.

“If I were to bring [coronavirus] home to my husband, it would kill him,” she said.

Goolsbee makes about $400 a week at Merry Maids, far less than her current weekly unemployment payout of $794. But while she has been on unemployment since March, Goolsbee only began receiving her $600 bump last week. Until then, she was struggling to buy food and pay her bills on a $194 weekly payout.

Now, Goolsbee said, she has breathing room.

But drawing unemployment still makes her uncomfortable.

“I don’t like it,” she said. “I would much rather be back out in the workforce, keeping busy.”

Goolsbee plans to keep monitoring coronavirus statistics and Wolf’s press conferences to make a decision on when to return to work. It’s a frustrating situation, she said, made more uncomfortable by the perception among some that workers like her only have finances in mind.

“I feel we are just as much in a Catch-22 as our employers,” Goolsbee said.

‘Works out good for me’

Cheyenne Warner was one of the last Merry Maids employees to be laid off, stretching herself thin covering for co-workers who stopped coming to work out of concern for sick family members or to watch their children.

“I tried to stay as long as possible,” said Warner, 23, of Dover. “My manager was pretty thankful.”

Warner had no trouble signing up for unemployment. She’s now receiving about $850 a week in benefits — significantly more than she makes at her job.

“It works out good for me,” Warner said. “I still live with my parents.”

Warner told her manager last week she would not return to work. She said the decision was primarily motivated by safety concerns: Her mother has asthma, and she doesn’t want to risk bringing the virus home.

“I am worried about [losing unemployment],” Warner said. “But I would rather worry about my health, and my families’ health.”

‘No man’s land’

Usually, employees cannot decline work and continue to draw unemployment benefits, but guidelines have shifted during the pandemic.

Workers who are under quarantine, are caring for a sick family member, or are watching children out of school are eligible to retain their benefits even if their employer asks them to return to work.

Workers who refuse to return but who do not fit one of those scenarios are not eligible for unemployment, but exceptions can be made if the worker has “good cause.”

Businesses are concerned that will leave them little leverage to convince workers to give up unemployment and return to payroll, said Pennsylvania employment attorney Jeffrey Campolongo, who has been advising child care providers in the state on these issues.

“We’re in no man’s land right now,” Campolongo said. “It’s scary.”

Donna Partin of Merry Maids said she would struggle to make payments on her PPP loan if she is unable to recall her workers quickly enough to fulfill grant requirements.

“Those would be very hefty payments,” she said.

There are also workers in the inverse situation: those that, for safety or financial concerns, would prefer to be at home collecting unemployment but are working because their industries have been deemed “essential” by the state.

That’s the bind Scott Lutz is in. Lutz, 34, is a sales agent at a GoWireless store in Norristown. The business has been deemed ‘life-sustaining,’ a designation Lutz said is both unnecessary and dangerous.

“Most of the people who come into the store still are 70 or older,” Lutz said. “People are coming in because they need help, or they want to delete their text messages, or they have questions about Facebook. These are not life-sustaining issues.”

Lutz earns much of his money through commission, pulling in an average of $1,400 a month on top of his $10 an hour regular wage. But during the pandemic sales have tumbled to almost nothing. Lutz said he would make substantially more, and feel a lot safer, if he was receiving unemployment.

“It just stinks,” Lutz said. “I am not here because I am a hero. I am here because I am stuck.”

Ed Mahon of PA Post contributed reporting.