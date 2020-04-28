Philly to admit elderly homeless people to quarantine hotel without COVID-19 tests

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia will begin admitting elderly homeless people and certain people recently released from jail who have not tested positive for COVID-19 to a Holiday Inn Express being used as an emergency quarantine site.

The move represents a change of policy for the Center City hotel, which was leased by the city and retrofitted to serve homeless individuals who had tested positive for the virus. The city also reserved a Fairfield Inn & Suites and a Marriott location for the use of first-responders in need of a safe place to quarantine.

The limited admittance policy came under fire from people experiencing homelessness and advocates who said shelters were turning away individuals while taxpayers were paying to rent a hotel where rooms were going empty. The 150-room Holiday Inn Express had just 93 occupants on Monday, said Brian Abernathy, the city’s managing director.

Now it appears that the city is changing course. Abernathy said policies would likely change this week for the Holiday Inn.

“We will be making adjustments to this protocol by allowing some seniors that are currently in congregant settings to quarantine at the Holiday Inn rather than at the shelter itself,” he said. “We’re also looking at when inmates have nowhere else to go upon their release whether it is appropriate at the Holiday Inn as well.”

Officials indicated last week that the initial admittance policies may have been too strict. On Monday, Abernathy said city officials had done a “final walk through” of the quarantine facilities on Monday in anticipation of the change.

The managing director said Tuesday afternoon that the city would begin implementing the new policies for homeless admittance on Wednesday.