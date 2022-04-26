The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

The long dispute between the city of Philadelphia and police officers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 is over.

An arbitration panel determined the handful of active-duty police officers who have not been vaccinated and do not have an exemption from the city’s requirement will go on unvaccinated leave for up to a month, and could lose their jobs.

Late last year, Philadelphia at first declined to impose a strict vaccination mandate on city workers, but later changed its mind to require that city workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, or get a medical or religious exemption.