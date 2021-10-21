Philadelphia officials have again declined to impose a stricter vaccine mandate on municipal workers –– even as the city revealed that barely one in 10 police officers and less than a quarter of all firefighters have submitted proof of vaccination.

While other large cities, such as Chicago and New York, are toughening enforcement of vaccine mandates for municipal employees –– and dealing with blowback from vaccine-hesitant workers –– officials in Philadelphia doubled down on their current policy of voluntary compliance.

“We don’t have that type of vaccine mandate that New York has,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, interim head of the city’s Department of Public Health, said at a Wednesday press conference. “It’s not a ‘vaccine-or-be-terminated’ mandate, it’s a requirement to either be vaccinated or double-mask.”

But experts like Esther Chernak, director of the Center for Public Health Readiness and Communication at Drexel University, say there is no good reason not to impose an enforceable mandate, especially among those workers charged with public safety.

“I think that the position that New York City and Chicago have taken is the correct one,” said Chernak. “I would like to see us take that position here. I see that working in my own health care environment — I think everyone around me should be vaccinated.”

More than a month and a half after the city put its double-masking rules into effect for its workers, the needle has barely moved on the number of vaccinations being reported.

In September, after the double-masking rule went into effect, the city reported that 31% of municipal workers had reported being vaccinated. On Tuesday, the city confirmed that the figure was little changed now: Just 34% of the municipal workforce, or 10,229 employees, reported being vaccinated.

The figures were even lower for uniformed employees such as police officers: Just 13% of the police department and 23% of fire department staff had provided proof of vaccination by this week. For comparison, in cities where mandates are set to go into effect in the coming weeks, COVID-19 vaccination rates are significantly higher: 69% of New York police officers have received at least one shot. About half of Chicago officers have, with 35% refusing to report their status. In San Francisco, where a mandate for all city workers goes into effect Nov. 1, 97% of Sheriff Department employees are vaccinated.

Relying on voluntary reporting is not a reliable strategy, Chernak said.

“At this point, we’ve hit the ceiling where people who want to get vaccinated are vaccinated, and I think the mandate will absolutely push a significant percentage of people who are ambivalent towards the sides of getting vaccinations,” she said.

Philadelphia city officials counter that the reported rates likely understate the true number of vaccinated employees, as some may have simply failed to provide evidence of their vaccination status. Labor unions, such as Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said in May that closer to half of their membership had gotten the jab –– although this week the FOP declined to update these figures, deferring to the numbers reported by the mayor’s office.

The president and a vice president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 have released similar totals, but they declined to respond to media requests this week.

The city does have mandates in place for health care workers and workers in educational settings. The latter mandate went into effect this week, while the former was extended until Oct. 22. Drexel’s Chernak said that because of their duties protecting the public, police officers should be subject to mandates the same way health care workers are.

“There’s a reason why the military requires all manner of vaccines and now is requiring COVID-19,” she said. “You need to have a workforce that you can rely on. These are critical, critical positions, critical roles for the city.”