Philly Health Commissioner: Health care workers must get vaccinated ASAP

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia hospitals and long-term care facilities and other health care facilities need to make a “major push” for workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or face losing their job.

Bettigole spoke about an October 15 deadline for vaccination mandate that applies to hospital and long term care facility staff. Students, staff, and faculty at higher education institutions, need to have at least one shot or an exemption by Friday.

It’s time to take “a firm stance and say that protecting the lives of people who are most vulnerable is of paramount importance,” the commissioner said.

“It’s likely cases will surge as we get into the colder weather, late fall and the winter. We want to make sure we don’t see ever again what we saw in our nursing homes in the earlier stages of the pandemic, it’s completely preventable,” said Bettigole.

“One out of three deaths from COVID in Philadelphia occurred in our nursing homes,” she added.