Liquid Death Founder Mike Cessario, Fixing Philadelphia’s Littering Problem

You’ve probably seen Liquid Death at parties, bars, and grocery stores. Yes, the tall-boy aluminum cans with heavy metal lettering and a skull logo. The goth design may be misleading to the uninitiated. Some assume it’s a highly caffeinated energy drink or alcohol, but instead it’s mountain spring water promising to “murder your thirst.” Since the company started selling to consumers in 2019, the canned water has been flying off shelves and was just valued at $1.4 billion. Founder, CEO, and Delaware native Mike Cessario joins us to talk about how he made a can of water so cool.

Cleaner, Greener, Safer. We talk about littering and its effect on public health. In her recent budget proposal, Mayor Parker vowed to invest in cleaning up the city. We talk about trash, violence, and why we should get rid of the infamous term “Filthadelphia.” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams, the leader of the new ‘clean and green initiatives’ office joins us alongside Terrill Haigler a.k.a. Ya Fav Trashman, and John MacDonald, professor of criminology and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.