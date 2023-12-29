Philadelphia Mayor-elect selects new head of ‘Clean and Green Initiatives’ office

Among her new appointments is a director of the new 'Clean and Green Initiatives.'

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 28, 2023
Carlton Williams headshot

Carlton Williams (6abc)

These stories originally appeared on 6abc.

The administration of Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is continuing to grow.

Among her new appointments is a director of the new ‘Clean and Green Initiatives’ office.

Carlton Williams will fill this newly created position, which aims to fulfill Parker’s promise to make Philadelphia the greenest and cleanest big city in America.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Carlton is currently the city streets commissioner.

Mayor-elect Parker will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce her selections for chief public safety director and acting fire commissioner.

Parker named the current Fire Commissioner Adam Theil as her new managing director.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate