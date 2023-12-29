Philadelphia Mayor-elect selects new head of ‘Clean and Green Initiatives’ office

These stories originally appeared on 6abc.

The administration of Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is continuing to grow.

Among her new appointments is a director of the new ‘Clean and Green Initiatives’ office.

Carlton Williams will fill this newly created position, which aims to fulfill Parker’s promise to make Philadelphia the greenest and cleanest big city in America.

Carlton is currently the city streets commissioner.

Mayor-elect Parker will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce her selections for chief public safety director and acting fire commissioner.

Parker named the current Fire Commissioner Adam Theil as her new managing director.