Philadelphia talk radio veteran Mary Mason dies at 94

Martin said it was an honor to work with Mason, who she grew up listening to on the radio.

“People used to hang onto her every word, every morning, with her very popular radio show, 7 to 10 a.m. Mornings with Mary,” Martin said.

The show catapulted Mason’s career, leading her to interviews with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and Oprah.

Martin said, “She was strongly focused on politics. She understood that politics makes the city, helps makes the state and the nation go round.”

Philadelphia-based radio host Wendy Clark, better known as Lady B, is remembering Mary Mason.

Lady B, who was one of the first rap and radio DJs, interned and worked for Mason. She spoke to Action News about Mason’s influence on her and the community.

“This is a woman who fought for civil rights in the 60s. This is a woman, like you said, who could get a president on the telephone and ask them about any issues that was affecting Black folks,” said Lady B.

During Bill Clinton’s visit to Philadelphia in 1993, Mason interviewed him live on the air.

Her focus on politics is what led her to meet former Congressman Bob Brady, who now serves as chairman for the Philadelphia Democratic Party.