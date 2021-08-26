August 26 is Founder’s Day for Philadelphia radio station WURD. Today, the station will again honor its founder — the late physician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr. — who died in 2013.

As part of Founders Day 2021, the city of Philadelphia will conduct a ceremonial street renaming at 11 a.m. in honor of Walter Lomax. The 1800 block on Wharton Street will be known as the “Walter P. Lomax, Jr., M.D., Way.” It is the site of his first medical center he opened.