President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky said the extended invitation comes out of a long and deep relationship between the orchestra and Carnegie Hall that goes back 120 years.

“It was a very organic conversation as we were sort of finding our way in the dark through the pandemic,” Tarnopolsky said. “Because of the length of the relationship between our two organizations, and the depth of that relationship, this seemed like a very meaningful, natural, and very beautiful way to signal music’s return to New York.”

The Carnegie Hall concerts give the orchestra a chance to play all the Beethoven symphonies it had planned to perform in Philadelphia. The 2019-2020 season’s BeethovenNOW series was cut short by the pandemic.

“Our whole BeethovenNOW project disappeared,” said Tarnopolsky. “We are so happy to be able to resurrect it in part on our stage in Philadelphia — you’ll be hearing more about that when we announce our season in early September — and at Carnegie Hall in collaboration with Carnegie.”