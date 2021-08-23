An all-Black ‘Nutcracker’ is coming to Philly with hopes to make the ballet more accessible

Eight-year-old Mikailah De Coteau, who’s been dancing since she was two, begged her mother AJ to take her. AJ said she grew up in Trinidad, so all-Black ballet productions are not a novel idea. Her daughter, however, has had a different experience training in the U.S.

“She has recently talked about feeling excluded being like the only Black girl in ballet classes and in other activities,” the older De Coteau said. “So when she saw the poster for the all-Black ‘Nutcracker’ she was very excited.”

Upstairs, Mikailah and a dozen other young dancers executed elegant pliés and created sharp lines with tendus, all while taking in notes offered by Chocolate Ballerina Company rehearsal director Roderick Phifer — emote with your body, keep your faces up as if cameras are clicking away.

“I didn’t grow up with any Black teachers,” Phifer recalled. “I think I had one or two my entire training career.”

In addition to being beautiful, he said, ballet is a physically taxing activity that requires discipline — beneficial for any young person who chooses to pursue the form. But it has traditionally excluded some dancers with its mantra of uniformity.

“Ballet is also one of those styles that’s not necessarily open to all bodies, all people,” explained Phifer, adding that Chocolate Ballet Company does not work this way. “I think it’s nice that we have an environment that is different and is more accepting and is more inclusive.”

Barring any COVID-19 related changes, the performance will take place Dec. 18. It will happen somewhere in South Philly, Holland said, though the venue hasn’t yet been announced. A similar round of auditions will take place this September in Baltimore, for a show in partnership with the Abundant Dance Company.

Holland hopes “Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate” will join other cherished traditions in Philadelphia.

“How you go to the Macy’s downtown and you look forward to the light show, you stand and you wait along the shoe area, you’re like, ‘This is happening, it’s going to be great,’” said Holland. “That’s what we want to do here.”