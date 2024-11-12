Judith Jamison, 81, was an international star of dance rooted in Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Judith Jamison, a major figure of American dance who grew up in Philadelphia, died over the weekend. The groundbreaking performer and later director of the landmark Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York died Saturday after a brief illness. She was 81.

Jamison, the daughter of a sheet metal engineer and a drama teacher, was born in Mantua and grew up in Germantown. She initially attended Fisk University in Tennessee. When she decided to focus her studies on dance, Jamison transferred from the HBCU to the Philadelphia Dance Academy. That academy later became part of the University of the Arts, which ultimately closed last summer.

Jamison grew up in the same Philadelphia Black ballet scene as Joan Myers Brown, the founder of the Philadelphia Dance Company, or Philadanco! They went to rival ballet schools — Jamison at the Judimar School of Dance and Brown at the Sydney School of Dance — and both danced in large-scale recitals at the old Civic Center presented by the Philadelphia Cotillion Society.

This was in the 1950s, a period when most ballet schools refused to admit Black students.

“We were fortunate during that era that these Black teachers made ballet available to us at places when we couldn’t study,” Brown said. “They brought teachers in from New York and other places to make sure that we got the training here in Philadelphia. There were many, many dancers that developed during that time, and she was one of them.”