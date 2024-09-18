Temple University celebrates 50 years of dance

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Terry Beck entered Temple University in 1975 to study special education, but a chance encounter during his part-time job at the school’s Tomlinson Theater put him in contact with a dance company for the first time. It changed his life.

“I had come from Lancaster, Pa, where dance training was for cruise ship chorus girls,” Beck told the Local Dance History Project. “At Temple I found myself in an environment where students and teachers were interested in making art. “

He did not realize then that the dance department was very new. Temple started offering dance as a degree program in 1974, becoming Pennsylvania’s first accredited university program in April 975.

To mark the 50-year milestone, Temple asked Beck to return to Tomlinson on September 6 to stage an evening of work. It launched a year of anniversary events including performances, workshops, talks, and an exhibition.

“For a dance department in this country to be celebrating 50 years [is] unheard of,” Beck said before the performance. “They have a lot to be proud of and they have a long way to go.”

Dance had been taught at Temple since at least 1910, but like many colleges and universities, it existed as a program of the Department of Physical Education inside the College of Education.

In 1974, Temple created the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (HPERD). Later, in 1998, dance merged with music at Temple’s Boyer College of Music and Dance.

Department chair Karen Bond said that even in the early years, instructors often regarded dance as an art form, even if it was considered part of physical fitness on paper.

“It’s not really possible to remove the aesthetic from dance,” she said. “Dance is a multi-sensory modality and creates conditions for transformation for self-transformation.

As does athletics and many other physical pursuits, but I think the biases against dance on issues of gender in those early years were problematic for dance.”

Bond said the early 1970s was a fertile period in the United States for dance as an art form, as many colleges and universities started developing degree programs.

“There was a lot of funding. National Endowment for the Arts was very strong in that era,” she said. “I think it arose out of concerns for equity that came out of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Unfortunately, it was short-lived, this peak period for dance,” she added. “But there was a lot of growth in that time.”

Temple was an early adopter. Today, it is one of just five universities in the country offering a doctorate in dance.