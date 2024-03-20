How Immigration Shapes America, Dance Legend Rennie Harris

Immigration at our Southern border has become a central issue in the 2024 election. Former President Trump repeatedly vilifies migrants in his campaign speeches. Others say we have a moral duty to welcome newcomers. This hour we talk about immigrants not as villains or victims, but as our economic engine. We talk with Exequiel Hernandez, professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and author of the forthcoming book The Truth About Immigration.

Acclaimed hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris presents a 30th-anniversary retrospective featuring his iconic works addressing contemporary themes like gun violence and gangs at Penn Live Arts. He talks about his ability to use the hip-hop movement to convey emotional depth and share important narratives.