Jenkintown limits local police collaboration with ICE

Jenkintown Borough Council on Wednesday approved an updated policy limiting local police’s collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Residents and activists pushed back on the original measure, which passed in September, saying that the policy allowed local police to assist ICE without judicial warrants.

The new policy directs police not to: