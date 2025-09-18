From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant rights advocates gathered across from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, calling on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to end state collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and expand protections for immigrant residents.

“We want Governor Shapiro to use his executive power to stop state collaboration with ICE and to protect our constitutional rights, including the right to due process,” said Tammy Murphy, public policy and advocacy manager at Make the Road PA. “We feel that it’s a shame that the governor hasn’t spoken publicly about protecting immigrants and protecting our constitutional right to due process, and that puts all of us in danger.”

Advocates’ demands include ending ICE access to state databases; strengthening state troopers’ ICE policy; ending collaboration between the state Department of Corrections and ICE; prohibiting immigration enforcement arrests in state facilities; and never leasing a state facility to ICE.