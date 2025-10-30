Krasner against Dugan: Philadelphia District Attorney election

Tuesday, voters will select Philadelphia’s next District Attorney.

Former Judge Patrick Dugan describes himself as an “independent Democrat.” Six months after losing the Democratic primary, he is running as a Republican in Tuesday’s general election.

On the other side, Democrat and current DA Larry Krasner is seeking reelection. He has been Philadelphia’s District Attorney since 2018. Before assuming office, Krasner was a civil rights attorney here in Philadelphia.

Candidates DA Krasner and Dugan join us this hour for back-to-back interviews. We ask them to share their vision for criminal justice in the city and their plan to make Philly streets safer. We press them on issues like cash bail, police accountability and retail theft. And we discuss some of the criticism around the handling of the Kada Scott murder case.

Join us to hear Larry Krasner and Pat Dugan make their case to be Philadelphia’s top prosecutor.

Guests:

Pat Dugan – former Philadelphia judge and Republican candidate for DA

Larry Krasner – District Attorney of Philadelphia and Democratic candidate for DA





