Kada Scott’s exact cause of death released by medical examiner

The 23-year-old went missing shortly after arriving at work at The Terrace, an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill, around 10 p.m. on October 4. Her body was found two weeks later in a shallow grave behind the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School, near the Awbury Arboretum Recreation Center.

On Wednesday, officials announced her manner of death was ruled a homicide and that the suspect, 21-year-old Keon King, has been charged with murder.

King was arraigned on the murder charge on Thursday and is being held without bail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.