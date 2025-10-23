Kada Scott’s exact cause of death released by medical examiner

On Wednesday, officials announced that Kada Scott's death was ruled a homicide. The suspect, 21-year-old Keon King, was charged with murder.

    October 23, 2025
a picture of Kada Scott

More than 100 people, including family members of Kada Scott, paid tribute to her life with a candlelight vigil outside of Ada H. Lewis Middle School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia medical examiner released Kada Scott’s exact cause of death on Thursday.

The ME says Scott was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

The 23-year-old went missing shortly after arriving at work at The Terrace, an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill, around 10 p.m. on October 4. Her body was found two weeks later in a shallow grave behind the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School, near the Awbury Arboretum Recreation Center.

On Wednesday, officials announced her manner of death was ruled a homicide and that the suspect, 21-year-old Keon King, has been charged with murder.

King was arraigned on the murder charge on Thursday and is being held without bail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

