Pennsylvania: A battleground of political ads; but do they work?

We’ve been inundated with political ads ... enough to make you yearn for a fast-food jingle or two. Which ads work and which ones are just annoying?

Air Date: October 29, 2024 12:00 pm
Listen 52:34
People watching the presidential debate on a large screen

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris compete for voter support – particularly in key battleground states like Pennsylvania – we’ll explore the impact of their campaigns through various channels including online platforms, television, and direct mail. Which advertising message resonated most with likely voters during this election cycle? What makes a “good” ad? 

Guests:

Chris Mottola, Republican media consultant and admaker

J.J. Balaban, admaker & strategist with Technicolor Political

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate