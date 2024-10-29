As the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris compete for voter support – particularly in key battleground states like Pennsylvania – we’ll explore the impact of their campaigns through various channels including online platforms, television, and direct mail. Which advertising message resonated most with likely voters during this election cycle? What makes a “good” ad?

Guests:

Chris Mottola, Republican media consultant and admaker

J.J. Balaban, admaker & strategist with Technicolor Political