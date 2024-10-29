Pennsylvania: A battleground of political ads; but do they work?
We’ve been inundated with political ads ... enough to make you yearn for a fast-food jingle or two. Which ads work and which ones are just annoying?Listen 52:34
As the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris compete for voter support – particularly in key battleground states like Pennsylvania – we’ll explore the impact of their campaigns through various channels including online platforms, television, and direct mail. Which advertising message resonated most with likely voters during this election cycle? What makes a “good” ad?
Guests:
Chris Mottola, Republican media consultant and admaker
J.J. Balaban, admaker & strategist with Technicolor Political
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.