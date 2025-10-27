Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing intense scrutiny after it was revealed that one of his tattoos resembles a Nazi symbol. The controversy has ignited a debate about which candidate the party should put forward in the upcoming midterms. Platner, a 41-year-old military veteran and oysterman, leads Maine Governor Janet Mills, 77, in the polls for the spring primary, as Democrats hope to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins next year.

Questions about the tattoo, and some resurfaced Reddit posts, have led several pundits to call for Platner to withdraw from the race. He has said the tattoo was a mistake made during a drunken night out with fellow Marines when he was young, and that he was unaware of its meaning at the time.

While some doubt his explanation, others in the party are defending him, arguing that Democrats need more “normal,” working-class candidates if they hope to regain control in 2026.

Are Democrats compromising their values in an effort to build a broad tent? What are the risks and where should the line be drawn?

Guests:

Tyler Austin Harper, staff writer for The Atlantic

Conor Lamb, former congressman and Marine veteran