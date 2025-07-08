From Trump’s megabill to Shapiro’s Pa. state budget

President Trump signed his massive tax and spending bill into law on July 4th. What will it mean for the Philadelphia region? We’ll dig into who it helps and who it hurts. And could Democrats turn this widely unpopular bill into a political win in 2026? Plus, we’ll look at what’s holding up Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro’s state budget and who might fill retiring Congressman Dwight Evans’ shoes.

Guests:

Julia Terruso, National political reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer

Katie Meyer, Government reporter and editor at SpotlightPA

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 5th District