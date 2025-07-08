From Trump’s megabill to Shapiro’s Pa. state budget

Could Democrats or Republicans turn this widely unpopular bill into a political win in 2026? Plus, we’ll look at what’s holding up Pennsylvania's state budget.

Air Date: July 8, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:36
What will President Trump’s massive tax and spending bill mean for the Philadelphia region?

What will President Trump’s massive tax and spending bill mean for the Philadelphia region?

President Trump signed his massive tax and spending bill into law on July 4th.  What will it mean for the Philadelphia region? We’ll dig into who it helps and who it hurts. And could Democrats turn this widely unpopular bill into a political win in 2026? Plus, we’ll look at what’s holding up Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro’s state budget and who might fill retiring Congressman Dwight Evans’ shoes.

Guests:

Julia Terruso, National political reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer

Katie Meyer, Government reporter and editor at SpotlightPA

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 5th District

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate