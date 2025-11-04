As voters head to the polls on Election Day 2025, Studio 2 unpacks the biggest races on the ballot.

In New Jersey, the spotlight is on the gubernatorial election, where voters are choosing between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

It’s been a heated race with negative campaign ads and sharp debate exchanges in a contest many see as a litmus test of national politics.

In Pennsylvania, much of the attention is focused on the state Supreme Court retention race – with three judges originally elected as Democrats in 2015 up for another 10 year term.

In the Philadelphia District Attorney’s race, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan is running as a Republican after losing the Democratic primary six months earlier to incumbent DA Larry Krasner, who is seeking a third term.

Guests:

Stephen Caruso, Spotlight PA

Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor