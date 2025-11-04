Election Day 2025 is underway in Pa. and N.J. Here’s what to know
Voters will weigh in on consequential races for the Pa. Supreme Court, Philadelphia district attorney and New Jersey governor, among others.
Voters are heading to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2025 general election.
Polls are open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Polls will close at 8 p.m. nationwide.
Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following each of the major campaigns — including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention votes, the race for Philadelphia district attorney, the New Jersey governor’s race and more.
As Election Day unfolds, follow the latest on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.
Here’s your voter game plan
Pennsylvania
- Your one-stop shop: Candidate guides, race results and the latest election developments all in one place
- Voter FAQs: WHYY News’ Pa. voter guide has the answers you need
- Key races to watch
- Pa. Supreme Court retention votes: Justices Christine Donohue (D), Kevin Dougherty (D) and David Wecht (D)
- Pa. Commonwealth Court: Matthew Wolford (R) and Stella Tsai (D) are vying for an open seat; Michael Wojcik (D) is up for a retention vote
- Pa. Superior Court: Brandon Neuman (D), Maria Battista (R) and Daniel Wassmer (LP) are vying for an open seat, while Judge Alice DuBow (D) is up for a retention vote
- Philadelphia DA: Incumbent Larry Krasner (D) vs. challenger Pat Dugan (R)
- Philadelphia courts: Here’s what to know about the candidates running for Philly’s Common Pleas and Municipal courts
- Bucks County sheriff: Incumbent Fred Harran (R) vs. challenger Danny Ceisler (D)
- Bucks County DA: Incumbent Jennifer Schorn (R) vs. challenger Joe Khan (D)
- Delaware County Council: Brian Burke and Liz Piazza (R) are challenging incumbents Richard Womack and Joanna Phillips (D)
- Ballot questions: Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in Philly’s suburbs
- Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as race results come in this evening: Philadelphia | Pennsylvania
New Jersey
- Your one-stop shop: Candidate guides, race results and the latest election developments, all in one place
- Voter FAQs: WHYY News’ New Jersey voter guide has the answers you need
- Key races to watch
- New Jersey governor’s race: Mikie Sherrill (D), Jack Ciattarelli (R), Vic Kaplan (I), Joanne Kuniansky (SWP)
- New Jersey Assembly
- 1st District (Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic counties): Incumbent Assemblymen Antwan L. McClellan and Erik K. Simonsen (R) vs. challengers Carolyn Rush and Carol Sabo (D)
- Atlantic City mayoral race: Incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. (D) vs. challenger Naeem Khan (R)
- Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as New Jersey race results come in this evening
