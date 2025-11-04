Elections 2025

Election Day 2025 is underway in Pa. and N.J. Here’s what to know

Voters will weigh in on consequential races for the Pa. Supreme Court, Philadelphia district attorney and New Jersey governor, among others.

Philadelphia District Attorney candidate Patrick Dugan arrives at Corporal Jimmy O'Connor Memorial Recreation Center to cast his ballot.

Philadelphia District Attorney candidate Patrick Dugan arrives at Corporal Jimmy O'Connor Memorial Recreation Center to cast his ballot. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Follow WHYY News’ election coverage

🖥️ WHYY.org: Read the latest coverage and explore our voter guides
📱 WHYY App: Read the latest election updates and stream WHYY-FM

Voters are heading to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2025 general election.

Polls are open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Polls will close at 8 p.m. nationwide.

Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following each of the major campaigns — including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention votes, the race for Philadelphia district attorney, the New Jersey governor’s race and more.

As Election Day unfolds, follow the latest on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Here’s your voter game plan

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

