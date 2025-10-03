From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bucks County residents are voting on five row offices in Pennsylvania’s 2025 general election. Among the races is the one for county district attorney. The winner will serve a four-year term.

The district attorney’s office prosecutes all criminal activity in the county, deciding whether or not to file charges, determining the severity of the charges, whether or not bail is required and, if so, how much. The office also creates or manages community-based crime prevention and diversion programs that offer alternatives to incarceration in certain cases.

Democrat Joe Khan is facing off against incumbent District Attorney Jennifer Schorn in this year’s race. Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates.

Democrat Joe Khan

Joe Khan, 50, was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia to a Pakistani Muslim father and a Catholic mother. His father immigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s.

Khan currently lives in the Doylestown area with his two children, ages 11 and 13.

A desire to “stand up for everybody,” Khan said, is what led him to pursue a career in the legal profession after graduating from Swarthmore College.

One law school professor in particular inspired Khan to see his cultural heritage as an advantage in his legal career, Khan told WHYY News.

“When I got to law school, I met a professor who had a really similar background,” he said. “He had a Muslim immigrant dad, a Christian American mom, and he was the one who helped me understand that this whole lifetime I’d had of building bridges between cultures and every conversation that I’d ever had in my life was not going to be some handicap I’d have to overcome as an attorney in the public interest. It would be my superpower, right? His name is Barack Obama, and with his guidance, I understood that where I was needed was back home.”

From the Philly DA’s office to Bucks County solicitor and beyond

After graduating from the University of Chicago Law School, Khan returned to Philadelphia, where he worked as an assistant district attorney at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Khan then went on to work as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In that role, he prosecuted corruption cases against officials in Allentown and Reading.

In 2017, he unsuccessfully ran for Philadelphia district attorney, and in spring 2024, Khan lost in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania attorney general to Eugene DePasquale.

In 2020, Khan was appointed as the first full-time Bucks County solicitor. In that role, Khan said he was “doing things that had never been done before to protect kids and to stand up against corporate greed and corruption and to defend our rights.”

Working with then-Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, as county solicitor Khan brought a lawsuit in 2022 against manufacturers of PFAS that contributed to chemical contamination. In 2023, Khan and Weintraub filed a lawsuit on behalf of Bucks County against several social media companies for what the county alleged was their role in the growing teenage mental health crisis.

Khan said his partnership with Weintraub, a Republican, in filing those lawsuits is indicative of his bipartisan approach.

“We had political differences. They didn’t matter because we were united in our mission and our purpose in protecting Bucks County from these very, very dangerous harms,” Khan said.

Weintraub stepped down from his position as district attorney to become a Court of Common Pleas judge. Schorn, then an assistant district attorney in the county office, replaced him in January 2024.

Khan said he is running “because Matt Weintraub is no longer the DA.”

“We need to have a DA who’s going to stand up for truth, stand up for integrity and stand up for the rule of law,” he said. “We don’t have that now, but I’m running to make sure that my kids and every family in Bucks County has a DA who will do those things.”