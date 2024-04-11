This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new attorney general this November, but Democrats and Republicans first must pick their candidates this spring.

Joe Khan is one of five Democrats running for his party’s nomination and will appear on the April 23 primary ballot.

The attorney general represents the interests of the state and the public, and defends Pennsylvania’s laws in court. In recent years, the office has defended the results of the 2020 presidential election against numerous attempts to overturn them.

Learn more about Khan below:

Who is Joe Khan?

Website

Khan grew up in Philadelphia, and attended Swarthmore College and the University of Chicago Law School.

He was an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and then an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In the latter role, he led corruption investigations into officials from Allentown and Reading.

Khan unsuccessfully ran for Philadelphia district attorney in 2017.