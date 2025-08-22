From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At a board meeting Thursday night, Central Bucks School District voted to terminate Alyssa Wright, the former director of special education and pupil services. The board also voted to approve a separation agreement with an employee identified by just their employee number, 16177.

The move comes after two days of hearings on termination proceedings for Superintendent Steven Yanni and David Heineman, principal of Jamison Elementary School, where students in an autism support classroom were allegedly abused at the hands of a teacher and special education assistant.

Board member James Pepper, whose son was among the students allegedly abused, abstained from voting on both decisions, but spoke out ahead of both votes on the ongoing fallout from the abuse allegations.

“I have supported certain people that used to work for this district,” he said. “I did that in error, and part of that was a real need to believe that my son and the other children in that room were not so completely and utterly failed, but they were. They were completely and utterly failed, and I always go back to, not just by the employees of this district, but also by law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office.”