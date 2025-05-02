Central Bucks School District child abuse investigation: What you need to know

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday, two Central Bucks School District administrators were placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigation into allegations of abuse at Jamison Elementary School and the district’s reporting of the incidents. District Superintendent Steven Yanni was also placed on administrative leave last week.

It’s the latest fallout after Disability Rights Pennsylvania released a report last week finding that students in an autistic support classroom at Jamison Elementary School “experienced abuse, neglect, illegal restraints, use of aversive techniques, and disability discrimination” at the hands of a teacher and educational assistant.

Here’s what to know about the ongoing investigation.

What does the report say?

Disability Rights Pennsylvania, an independent, nonprofit organization, began investigating the abuse allegations in January after a Central Bucks School District school board member and parent of one of the students in the classroom, along with other community members, spoke at a school board meeting calling for the resignation of several administrators.

The investigation found a personal care assistant first reported allegations of abuse by the teacher and educational assistant to the district in November. According to the PCA’s report, the teacher and educational assistant restrained students, restricted water, physically punished students and left one student naked for an extended period of time. Disability Rights Pennsylvania’s three-month-long investigation found those allegations to be “credible and corroborated.”

The report also found that district administrators’ reports of the suspected abuse to ChildLine, the state child protective services hotline, were “incomplete and misleading.”

Warwick Township Police Department investigated and referred findings to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, who said she did not find cause to press criminal charges and declined to prosecute. The district’s internal investigation found no evidence of abuse, although the Disability Rights Pennsylvania report found that the district’s investigation did find evidence of abuse, but that evidence was not communicated to parents and police.