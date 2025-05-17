Central Bucks whistleblower, parents speak out on child abuse investigation

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The whistleblower who reported alleged child abuse in a special education classroom at Jamison Elementary School publicly addressed Central Bucks School District board members at a meeting Thursday night.

“I want to be clear when people say that’s not true, or try to minimize what happened in that classroom, I am deeply offended. I lived it,” said Alyssa Marie, who did not provide her last name at the meeting. “I saw it with my own eyes. I heard the cries. I saw the fear in their eyes. Dismissing these truths is not only dishonest, it’s dangerous. It silences the reality of what these children endured, and protects a system that failed.”

The personal care assistant first reported the abuse in November 2024. She told the board Thursday night that that report “triggered a chain of reaction of deception and cover-ups, where one lie buried another until the truth was suffocated in a darkness few could only imagine.”

“I’m standing here because I hope this letter serves as a wake-up call to this board … not only for those who turned a blind eye, but also for those who have the power to ensure this never happens again, which is everybody in here,” she said. “Because I’m telling you now that the system is broken for children that cannot speak for themselves. You guys failed. This district failed, this board failed, and those children suffered.”

An internal investigation found that no abuse occurred, but public pushback toward the district’s response started in January. In February, the board hired a law firm to conduct an external investigation, and Jamison Elementary School Principal David Heineman was placed on administrative leave in March pending the results.

In April, Disability Rights Pennsylvania published an investigative report finding that students in an autistic support classroom at Jamison Elementary School “experienced abuse, neglect, illegal restraints, use of aversive techniques, and disability discrimination” at the hands of a teacher and educational assistant.

Since April, the board placed Superintendent Steven Yanni on administrative leave, along with four other district administrators.