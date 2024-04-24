What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A Democrat with a track record of winning a statewide row office has secured his party’s nomination for Pennsylvania attorney general.

Eugene DePasquale emerged victorious from a crowded field of primary candidates that included Keir Bradford-Grey, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon and Jack Stollsteimer. With no incumbent in the race, the state party didn’t endorse any candidate.

On the Republican ticket, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday defeated state Rep. Craig Williams.

Sunday and DePasquale will go head-to-head during November’s general election to replace Democratic Attorney General Michelle Henry.

DePasquale, a graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School, got his start in 2002 as the director for the City of York Department of Economic Development. He also served as deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

DePasquale is no stranger to Harrisburg. He served two terms as Pennsylvania’s auditor general, transforming a quiet state office into a constant newsmaker. Under his leadership, publicly announced audits from Harrisburg became commonplace. He led a query looking into a reduced backlog in rape kits and his office discovered that the state’s fuel tax was used to fund state police. DePasquale also served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013.

As part of his campaign for attorney general, DePasquale is prioritizing abortion rights, democracy, consumer protections, public corruption, the environment and the enshrinement of LGBTQ rights.

“As attorney general, I will take on corrupt behavior by elected and appointed officials, government employees, and those doing business with city, state and federal government,” DePasquale said. “In my previous role as auditor general I uncovered corruption in multiple government agencies, stopping it at the source. I will always stand for what is right and work to preserve government integrity.”