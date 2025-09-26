Democrat Danny Ceisler

Danny Ceisler, 33, grew up in Philadelphia. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18, and became a military intelligence officer after four years of training.

In 2016, he served in the Joint Special Operations Counter-Terrorism Task Force in Afghanistan, and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he served on the COVID Crisis Management Team at the Pentagon.

He earned his law degree from Temple University School of Law. As an attorney, he has prosecuted cases at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, and has represented victims of sexual assault, police officers and veterans in civil lawsuits.

Ceisler moved to Bucks County in 2020 after an active duty military assignment, and settled in Bristol Borough, where he co-owns a pub and brewery and volunteers as a firefighter.

In 2023, he served as a senior public safety official in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, working to improve emergency preparedness and response statewide. Since 2025, he has worked as the chief operating officer of Ceisler Media.

“I’ve spent my whole career in public safety, and I’ve generally been drawn to opportunities to lead teams to accomplish missions,” Ceisler told WHYY News, “and the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office in general, actually is a very unique, important and interesting mission.”

He said his legal, military and governmental experience have prepared him for the role.

“You kind of run the gamut, everything from playing a critical role in the civil justice system to preventing domestic violence through the enforcement of protection from abuse orders to hunting fugitives, which is actually quite similar to work that I did in Afghanistan, which is where we were hunting terrorists,” he said.

Ceisler said he is running to improve the county’s response to domestic violence and hunting fugitives, and to “prevent the harm” he said incumbent Sheriff Fred Harran is causing through his collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and alignment with the Trump administration.

Harran entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE this past spring. The agreement, which trains roughly a dozen sheriff’s deputies to assist ICE, was met with pushback among residents and county commissioners, who argued that the sheriff does not have the authority to enter into an agreement with an external agency without the commissioners’ approval. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against Harran, and a preliminary injunction calling for the agreement to be blocked until the case is decided is currently being deliberated in the Court of Common Pleas.

The 287(g) agreement “actively harms public safety,” Ceisler said.

“You have a limited number of deputies who have a limited number of hours in a day,” he said. “They have important public safety work to do, and every second they spend doing ICE’s job for it, they’re not doing their own job.”

Ceisler said the county has more than 5,000 outstanding bench warrants.

“Those are fugitives in Bucks County. That is the sheriff’s responsibility to find them and bring them to justice,” he said. “And when they’re doing ICE’s work for it, they’re not doing that. It takes taxpayer resources. It’s an expensive proposition.”

Ceisler said if elected, he “would not voluntarily cooperate with ICE.” He said he would cooperate with ICE in ways that are already established. Current procedures allow ICE access to LiveScan, a database of information about people who have been arrested.

“If there are cases where somebody has received due process and they’ve been convicted of certain classes of crimes and they are in the country illegally, then we would have no issue turning them over to ICE,” Ceisler said. “But what we’re not going to do is go out into the community and proactively do immigration enforcement, because that is, first and foremost, not the sheriff’s job.”

Harran testified in a recent court hearing that the office would not conduct raids or check people’s immigration status during routine interactions, and instead would focus only on people who have arrest warrants and are wanted by ICE.

Ceisler said a lot of people are learning about the sheriff’s role for the first time because of the 287(g) agreement.

He said the agreement is unnecessary because Bucks County is not a sanctuary county and the correctional facility already cooperates with ICE.

“That happened already,” Ceisler said. “That’s been happening for years, that’s been happening under Democratic and Republican administrations in Bucks County and in the White House. You don’t need 287(g) to do that.”

Collaboration with ICE also hurts law enforcement’s relationship with the county’s immigrant communities, Ceisler said. Foreign-born residents make up more than 10% of the county’s population, according to 2023 U.S. Census data.

“There’s a reason why the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the IACP, which is perhaps the leading organization of Chiefs of Police in the country, of which Fred Harran is a member, really cautions against local law enforcement getting involved in immigration,” he said. “Because if you have a community that is afraid to call the police because they’re afraid they’re going to be rounded up [and] deported for just reporting crime, then that leaves crime unreported, and it makes it harder to get people to come into the courthouse to testify.”

He said if elected, he would work with nonpolitical organizations working with immigrant communities in Bucks County to repair the damage that Harran’s ICE agreement has already caused.

Other priorities include executing the office’s outstanding warrants, especially for people who have committed more serious offenses, Ceisler said.

He also wants to go beyond serving protection from abuse orders and create an intergovernmental domestic violence task force to provide wraparound services for victims of domestic violence.

“There are nonprofits doing fantastic work in this space, in Bucks County already, but I’d like my office to better partner with them, the District Attorney’s Office as well as social services, to ensure that people who are in abusive situations get the care and services they need as quickly as possible, and that offenders and abusers are dealt with swiftly,” he said.

As sheriff, Ceisler said he would work in a bipartisan way.

“There’s no liberal or conservative way to serve a warrant, to serve a protection from abuse order,” he said. “My hope would be that nobody ever views me as a Democratic sheriff. I want them to view me as a nonpartisan law enforcement official who is just doing the job as effectively as I possibly can.”

Ceisler has been endorsed by VoteVets, New Politics, American Federation of Teachers – Pennsylvania, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood.