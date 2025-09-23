New Jersey election 2025: How to request, fill out and return your mail ballot
Here’s what to know, from vote-by-mail deadlines and secure drop box locations and beyond.
New Jersey’s 2025 general election is fast approaching.
Voters will elect a new governor to replace term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, along with members of the New Jersey Assembly.
Here is everything you need to know about voting by mail:
What are the New Jersey voter deadlines I need to know?
Below are deadlines specific to voting in the Nov. 4 election:
- Voter registration
-
- In person, by mail or online: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Mail ballot request
- By mail: Tuesday, Oct. 28
- In person: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3
- For qualified overseas civilians and military voters: Friday, Oct. 31
- Mail ballot return
- In person: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4
- By mail: Postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Early voting: Saturday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 2
How do I request a mail ballot in New Jersey?
- If by mail: Registered voters may apply for a New Jersey mail ballot and send to their county clerk’s office by Tuesday, Oct. 28
- If in person: Registered voters may apply for a New Jersey mail ballot in person at their county clerk’s office by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3.
- For qualified overseas civilian and military voters: Such voters must apply for a New Jersey mail ballot either through a standard vote-by-mail application or a federal postcard application (FPCA) by Friday, Oct. 31
When will New Jersey mail ballots be sent?
New Jersey began sending mail ballots out to voters on Sept. 20.
How do I fill out my New Jersey mail ballot?
- Inside the vote-by-mail envelope received from the county clerk’s office are three items: a ballot, an inner envelope with an attached certificate and a mailing envelope.
- Completely fill in the oval next to each of your selections in blue or black ink.
- Fill in and sign the certificate, keeping it attached to the inner envelope.
- Place the ballot into the certified envelope.
- Place the certificate envelope into the mailing envelope.
How do I return my New Jersey mail ballot?
Voters may return their mail ballots in one of the following ways:
- By mail: Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10
- Mail ballots that are not postmarked must be received by the county boards of elections by Thursday, Nov. 6.
- By secure ballot drop box: Mail ballots must be returned to a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day
- In person: Mail ballots must be delivered to a voter’s county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Qualified overseas civilian and military voters may also return their mail ballots in one of the following ways:
- By mail: Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10
- By fax or email: Mail ballots returned via fax or email must be received by 8 p.m. on election night
- Voters who return their mail ballots via fax or email must also air mail their original ballot materials to their county board of elections office
Federal Write-In Absentee Ballots
Overseas voters who apply for mail ballots on time but don’t receive them may vote via a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot. Such voters may email or fax their FWAB to their county board of elections office with a signed FWAB cover sheet.
What if I have an emergency and can’t vote on Election Day as planned?
New Jersey voters who cannot vote in person on Election Day but have missed the mail ballot request deadline may apply for an emergency ballot in person until 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3.
How can I track my New Jersey mail ballot?
Voters may track their mail ballots through the state’s Track My Ballot Portal or by contacting their county clerk’s office. First-time portal users will need to create an account using either a voter ID number, a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number to validate their voter registration status. Voters may obtain their voter ID number online through the state’s “Voter Search” or by contacting their superintendent of elections or commissioner of registration.
If I make a mistake on or damage my New Jersey mail ballot, can I fix it?
New Jersey voters who have not already returned their ballot may request a replacement mail ballot from their county clerk. Voters who visit their polling location in person on Election Day must vote using a paper provisional ballot.
Who may I contact if I experience issues voting by mail in New Jersey?
Voters may contact their county board of elections during normal business hours or by calling 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).
