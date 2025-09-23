New Jersey election 2025: How to request, fill out and return your mail ballot

How do I return my New Jersey mail ballot?

Voters may return their mail ballots in one of the following ways:

By mail: Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10 Mail ballots that are not postmarked must be received by the county boards of elections by Thursday, Nov. 6.

Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10 By secure ballot drop box: Mail ballots must be returned to a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day

Mail ballots must be returned to a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day In person: Mail ballots must be delivered to a voter’s county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Qualified overseas civilian and military voters may also return their mail ballots in one of the following ways:

By mail: Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10

Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 4 — and received by a voter’s county board of elections office on or before Monday, Nov. 10 By fax or email: Mail ballots returned via fax or email must be received by 8 p.m. on election night Voters who return their mail ballots via fax or email must also air mail their original ballot materials to their county board of elections office

Mail ballots returned via fax or email must be received by 8 p.m. on election night

Federal Write-In Absentee Ballots

Overseas voters who apply for mail ballots on time but don’t receive them may vote via a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot. Such voters may email or fax their FWAB to their county board of elections office with a signed FWAB cover sheet.

What if I have an emergency and can’t vote on Election Day as planned?

New Jersey voters who cannot vote in person on Election Day but have missed the mail ballot request deadline may apply for an emergency ballot in person until 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3.

How can I track my New Jersey mail ballot?

Voters may track their mail ballots through the state’s Track My Ballot Portal or by contacting their county clerk’s office. First-time portal users will need to create an account using either a voter ID number, a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number to validate their voter registration status. Voters may obtain their voter ID number online through the state’s “Voter Search” or by contacting their superintendent of elections or commissioner of registration.

If I make a mistake on or damage my New Jersey mail ballot, can I fix it?

New Jersey voters who have not already returned their ballot may request a replacement mail ballot from their county clerk. Voters who visit their polling location in person on Election Day must vote using a paper provisional ballot.

Who may I contact if I experience issues voting by mail in New Jersey?

Voters may contact their county board of elections during normal business hours or by calling 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

