Because her father’s job required frequent relocation, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, was raised in cities up and down the East Coast.

Her grandfather, a World War II veteran, inspired her to join the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, she said. Sherrill spent almost 10 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Europe and the Middle East.

She graduated from Georgetown University Law School, and served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

In 2018, Sherrill was elected to Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District in her first ever run for office. She and her husband, Jason, live in Montclair, New Jersey, and have four children.

Top priorities

Affordability is one of the top priorities in Sherrill’s platform. In June, the average utility bill in New Jersey rose 20% because of increased electric demand and a backlog of new power applications at the PJM Interconnection grid, which covers all or parts of 13 states and Washington, D.C.

“So for example, I’m going to declare a state of emergency on utility costs on day one to freeze rate hikes, which have been enormous across the state,” she said.

She said as demand for electricity has been rising, Garden State families are feeling the burden.

“What we have to do is put an immense amount of power in, but we also have to drive down carbon emissions as we do so,” Sherrill said.

Another top priority is protecting the state’s children, she said.

“Making sure we’re taking care of our kids, they have a great education, they’re safe online and they have a good future and opportunity here in the state,” Sherrill said.

She said the Garden State has some of the top-ranked schools in the nation, but in some areas, schools are getting a failing grade.

“We need to make sure that across this state every child has access to a great education,” she said. “We can do better, whether it’s through some county-based system where schools aren’t performing well, or specific STEM education schools, we can push in things like high-intensity tutoring if students fall behind.”

Standardized test results show U.S. students trailing behind their peers from other developed nations. STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, has been a focal point in improving America’s education systems.

Sherrill also plans to address the mental health crisis among students.

While the most recent data available shows New Jersey has one of the lowest teen suicide rates in the nation, 5.3 per 100,000, studies have found an increase in stress, anxiety and depression.

“A lot of it is fueled by social media,” Sherrill said. “So as governor, I’m going to take on online safety for our kids so we can drive better outcomes for all of our children.”

Sherrill also wants to make the state government more efficient and accountable to taxpayers.

“That you know how long your permitting time is going to take, that if there’s a problem with it, people are getting back to you,” she said. “That you have support in opening up your small business, cutting through red tape and permitting delays.”