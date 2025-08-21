ICE engaged in ‘standoff’ in Trenton, N.J.
ICE agents failed to gain entry to detain an unknown number of people inside a home on Bayard Street.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surrounded a home Thursday in the Chambersburg section of South Trenton. The agents failed to gain entry to detain an unknown number of people inside.
Advocates, elected officials and a number of community members stood behind the yellow police tape while the situation unfolded. ICE later left the scene.
“Evidently, ICE was not able to effectuate a warrant, and so they left the scene,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said. “It just showed from the beginning that they did not have a legitimate purpose for being there.”
ICE acknowledged receipt of a WHYY News request for comment, but did not immediately answer questions. Gusciora described the scene as a “standoff.”
“We’re claiming victory because we prevented a family and others from being detained,” said Ana Paola Pazmino, executive director of Resistencia En Accion NJ.
Today, ICE Agents came into Trenton to harass our residents. They didn’t have a warrant and didn’t identify themselves or give their badge numbers.— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) August 21, 2025
Thanks to the swift actions of residents, clergy, and local community leaders they were forced to leave.
ICE should be focused… https://t.co/cYMHZRQK0P pic.twitter.com/jg4aMgheYL
She said the organization responded to the Bayard Street home after receiving a call Thursday morning.
The caller informed Resistencia En Accion NJ that ICE agents attempted to arrest three men who were entering a vehicle to get to work. Pazmino said ICE managed to detain one individual, but the other two fled. At least one entered the home.
“ICE agents are outside,” Pazmino said while the standoff was still active. “They’re roaming the streets. They have about seven unmarked cars. They don’t have warrants.”
Pazmino said ICE agents berated and intimidated bystanders with “degrading” remarks. Law enforcement cordoned off the street. Advocates, upon their arrival, confronted ICE.
“There’s children inside. People are hiding in closets calling us to see what’s going on,” Pazmino said.
The Trenton Police Department did not immediately return calls for comment regarding ICE’s operation. Gusciora said the Trenton Police Department is not assisting ICE.
“There’s an attorney general’s directive that they’re not to collaborate, but we’re here because of the protests and that we’re trying to protect the peace of the neighborhood,” Gusciora said.
A Radio Jornalera NJ livestream of the confrontation showed the Trenton Police Department detaining Asma Elhuni, an organizer with Resistencia En Accion NJ’s rapid response team. According to the organization, she’s since been released with a summons.
Pazmino said the organization has photos and videos of local police allowing ICE to cross the police tape.
“Even if we are trying to say that we’re not working with ICE agents federally, police and localities need to do a better job of not allowing them into these spaces, because children are terrified,” Pazmino said.
Gusciora said residents are upset with ICE’s actions in Trenton. And so is he.
“My family is a family of immigrants,” Gusciora said. “They came 100 years ago, and they contributed to the economy and made America a better nation. It’s disappointing when the Trump administration is arbitrarily picking on residents here that are just working hard.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.