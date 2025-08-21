ICE engaged in ‘standoff’ in Trenton, N.J.

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surrounded a home Thursday in the Chambersburg section of South Trenton. The agents failed to gain entry to detain an unknown number of people inside.

Advocates, elected officials and a number of community members stood behind the yellow police tape while the situation unfolded. ICE later left the scene.

“Evidently, ICE was not able to effectuate a warrant, and so they left the scene,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said. “It just showed from the beginning that they did not have a legitimate purpose for being there.”

ICE acknowledged receipt of a WHYY News request for comment, but did not immediately answer questions. Gusciora described the scene as a “standoff.”

“We’re claiming victory because we prevented a family and others from being detained,” said Ana Paola Pazmino, executive director of Resistencia En Accion NJ.