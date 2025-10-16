Thousands of New Jersey residents expected for ‘No Kings’ protests this Saturday
At least 50 different towns are planning rallies to protest what some describe as the Trump administration’s attacks on democracy.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents are expected to join millions of other Americans at “No Kings” rallies planned across the nation on Saturday, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.
The movement’s name, “No Kings,” reflects the idea that the U.S. is a democracy and not governed by a king. The rallies planned for Saturday will protest what some describe as the Trump administration’s corruption, abuse of power and attacks on democracy.
Millions of Americans participated in the first “No Kings” protests in June, which took place on the same day a military parade was held in Washington, D.C., celebrating Trump’s birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.
Who is organizing the ‘No Kings’ protests?
The “No Kings” protests are organized across the nation by a large coalition of organizations and grassroots groups, including the American Federation of Teachers, Public Citizen, Indivisible, MoveOn and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Amol Sinha, executive director of ACLU of New Jersey, said his organization is involved in sponsoring several “No Kings” rallies across the Garden State.
“We are engaging in one of the greatest traditions of our democracy, which is to assemble freely and speak out against the issues that the Trump administration and others are causing in our country,” he said.
Sinha said many New Jersey residents are eager to exercise their First Amendment rights against the current administration’s policies.
“This is something that has been a tried-and-true practice of our democracy, it’s actually fundamental to who we are as a country, the right to protest is something that we cannot give up,” he said.
He said the ACLU has been fighting on all fronts with the Trump administration, including having filed over 150 legal actions to protect the rights of immigrants, the First Amendment and due process rights.
Will the protests be safe?
Event organizers have stressed a core principle behind all “No Kings” events is a commitment to nonviolent action. A statement on the “No Kings” website reads: “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”
Where are the ‘No Kings’ rallies taking place?
Several “No Kings” rallies are planned in Mercer County on Saturday, Oct. 18 including:
- Hopewell Township, East Broad Street, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Princeton Township, Monument Park, from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Trenton, 145 W. State St., from noon to 2 p.m.
Thousands are also expected to gather at a “No Kings” rally this Saturday in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
Specific information about where “No Kings” protests will be held and what time the rallies will take place is available on the “No Kings” website.
