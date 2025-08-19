What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware and New Jersey are joining 18 other states and the District of Columbia in suing President Donald Trump’s administration for attaching immigration conditions to grants for victims of crime.

The lawsuit, filed in Rhode Island, asks the court to stop the Trump administration from forcing them to cooperate with immigration enforcement activities in order to receive funding for crime victims.

Congress created the Crime Victims Fund in 1984 through the Victims of Crime Act, also known as VOCA. States are able to apply for grants to use to compensate victims for out-of-pockets expenses resulting from crimes, such as medical care, mental health counseling, lost wages and funeral expenses. The Department of Justice administers the program.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said she joined the lawsuit because she has listened to families of murder victims, domestic violence victims and sexual assault victims and wants to make sure they will continue to get needed support.

“I want every survivor in Delaware to hear me clearly,” she said during a virtual news conference with other state attorneys general Monday. “You have been through enough already. We will not let these funds be taken from you. We will not allow Washington politics to decide whether you deserve help.”

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the federal government is illegally conditioning this funding on cooperating with federal immigration officials and said courts have repeatedly told the federal government in other lawsuits it cannot do that.

“This is what I think is maybe the most heinous act I’ve seen in politics: a president, an attorney general, using victims of crime, victims of violent crime, victims of domestic violence and sexual violence and gun violence as political pawns,” he said. “These people did not ask for this status as a crime victim. They don’t break down neatly across partisan lines, but they share one common trait, which is that they’ve suffered an unimaginable trauma.”