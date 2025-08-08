What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Federal authorities in Delaware and Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration have locked horns over a four-month-old subpoena from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for payroll records of 15 businesses suspected of illegally “employing undocumented aliens,’’ U.S. District Court records show.

Most records in the case filed last week in Wilmington are under seal, including the April subpoena and an affidavit by federal Homeland Security Investigations special agent Kimberly Caraway. Records that have been made public in the court file provide the general contours of the battle but not the names of the companies being targeted by ICE.

ICE has been “investigating reports that various businesses” have been breaking immigration hiring laws since February, according to a motion filed last week by Julianne Murray, the acting U.S. Attorney for Delaware, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Claudia Pare.

That’s one month after President Donald Trump began his second term with a pledge to mount a vigorous and sustained crackdown on illegal immigration. Raids and roundups by ICE agents, and subsequent deportations, have occurred frequently across the country, including a controversial effort in Los Angeles that saw Trump federalize and deploy the California National Guard and deploy U.S. Marines to the nation’s second-largest city.

The motion by Murray and Para sought to seal the subpoena to the state Department of Labor and Caraway’s affidavit. The subpoena sought “the production of wage reports for the third and fourth quarters of 2024 for fifteen Delaware businesses” that were identified “by their names, addresses, and file numbers,” the motion said.

The federal prosecutors wrote that Caraway explained in her subpoena that “wage reports can be useful to HSI’s investigation” because getting them covertly from the state “does not alert the business that they are under investigation.”

Should a company suspected of breaking the law “become aware they are under investigation, they may take action to negatively influence the investigation, including fabricating records and firing employees,’’ Murray and Pare wrote.