Legislation that would limit federal immigration agents’ ability to operate in certain areas around Delaware is teed up for House votes after passing out of committee this week.

The two bills sponsored by state Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, extend protections to undocumented people in Delaware who may be targets of enforcement actions in “sensitive” places.

According to the National Immigration Law Center, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has had various policies since 2011, listing places where agents generally refrained from arresting people, such as schools, churches, hospitals and courthouses. However, President Donald Trump lifted that guidance in January when he returned to office for his second term.

“What we’ve learned is that states that do enact policies like this are safer and provide more safety for immigrant populations,” Lynn said.

House Bill 93 would require the approval from the Delaware Attorney General’s Office before school resource officers and school constables could cooperate with federal officials in immigration matters.

House Substitute for House Bill 94 would restrict Delaware police from cooperating with federal agents doing civil enforcement actions at places such as hospitals, child care centers, nursing homes and doctor offices. Lynn told committee members this week the House substitute would also include courthouses, but later told WHYY News it didn’t include courthouses because state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, addresses the issue in House Bill 150. That bill remains in committee.

Lynn said his measures only cover civil immigration infractions, not criminal violations. Being in the United States without the proper documentation is a civil law violation.

Immigration agents can serve immigration detainers, which are different than judicial warrants signed by a judge. That’s why ICE agents depend on the cooperation of local law enforcement to work with them to turn over people getting out of the criminal justice system into immigration custody.

The Camden Police Department in central Delaware backtracked earlier this year on a 287(g) agreement to cooperate with ICE and help enforce immigration laws after facing strong community backlash.