In response to growing concerns about immigration enforcement in schools, Delaware’s Department of Education launched a new website Wednesday to provide guidance and resources for educators, students and families.

For weeks, community members have voiced concerns over the impact of federal immigration policies on schools. With President Donald Trump’s recent rollback of protections from President Joe Biden’s administration for sensitive locations — such as schools, churches and hospitals — many students, including U.S. citizens with undocumented parents or undocumented themselves, now arrive at school each day fearing a loved one could be taken away. Educators have reported rising student anxiety, disruptions in the classroom and a lack of clear protocols on how to handle potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on school grounds.

The initiative, led by newly appointed state Education Secretary Cindy Marten, aims to help schools navigate these fears and ensure students feel safe in the classroom.

“Across the nation, the images of deportation raids in our immigrant communities are threatening our work to provide all students with the outstanding education they deserve. Here in Delaware, families and students are living in a constant state of fear, worried that they might be next,” Marten said in a video posted online. “But we’re not politicians. We’re educators.”