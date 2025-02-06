Delaware issues new guidance to protect students’ education after rollback of sensitive location protections
A new website provides resources on immigrant student rights, including a sample policy affirming a commitment to protecting all students.
Immigration under Trump: What to know
- President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders on immigration policy to start his second term, prompting swift legal action from local prosecutors
- Philly City Council is exploring how it might challenge Trump administration policy for the sanctuary city; Philadelphia’s suburban counties are similarly weighing how to respond
- Local leaders have condemned the Trump-era crackdown, with ICE raids reported in New Jersey and North Philly, Immigration advocates are busy organizing
- If you’re an immigrant living in Philadelphia, here are your rights
In response to growing concerns about immigration enforcement in schools, Delaware’s Department of Education launched a new website Wednesday to provide guidance and resources for educators, students and families.
For weeks, community members have voiced concerns over the impact of federal immigration policies on schools. With President Donald Trump’s recent rollback of protections from President Joe Biden’s administration for sensitive locations — such as schools, churches and hospitals — many students, including U.S. citizens with undocumented parents or undocumented themselves, now arrive at school each day fearing a loved one could be taken away. Educators have reported rising student anxiety, disruptions in the classroom and a lack of clear protocols on how to handle potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on school grounds.
The initiative, led by newly appointed state Education Secretary Cindy Marten, aims to help schools navigate these fears and ensure students feel safe in the classroom.
“Across the nation, the images of deportation raids in our immigrant communities are threatening our work to provide all students with the outstanding education they deserve. Here in Delaware, families and students are living in a constant state of fear, worried that they might be next,” Marten said in a video posted online. “But we’re not politicians. We’re educators.”
The Delaware Immigrant Student Guidance website serves as a central hub of resources for schools and families, offering information on immigrant student rights, legal and community services for families, and action steps for schools to follow in immigration-related situations.
Guidance for schools
One of the most significant features of the website is a dedicated section outlining action steps for Delaware schools to ensure students are protected. The key recommendations include:
- Protecting student records — Schools cannot release immigration-related information without a signed judicial warrant or subpoena.
- Handling ICE agents on campus — If federal agents arrive, staff must notify administrators immediately before allowing access.
- Supporting affected students — Schools should update emergency contacts for students whose parents are detained and ensure they have a responsible caretaker.
- Providing emotional support — Schools are encouraged to offer counseling, safe spaces and legal aid resources to help students and families cope.
Additionally, Marten included a sample school board resolution, which districts can use to formally affirm their commitment to protecting immigrant students.
Marten reinforced that all students have the right to an education, referencing the 1982 Supreme Court ruling Plyler v. Doe, which prohibits schools from denying students access based on their immigration status.
“Delaware has a long history of protecting immigrant students, and our schools do not ask a student’s immigration status. It has been more than 40 years since the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plyler v. Doe, ruled public schools may not deny students access to their education based on their immigration status,” she said.
Gov. Matt Meyer praised the website’s launch, calling it a necessary step to protect students from fear-driven disruptions.
“Every student has a right to feel safe, but the threat of raids by the federal government is stoking fear that harms the ability of all students to learn,” Meyer said in a statement. “The action taken today by the State of Delaware will protect students from attempts to bully our immigrant students and families through the threat of mass deportation raids. We’ve all had enough distractions. Let’s get to work building a brighter future for every child and family who calls Delaware home.”
With increased federal immigration enforcement sparking fear in schools, Delaware’s education leaders hope the new website provides much-needed clarity and reassurance to the greater community.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.