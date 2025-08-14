From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Philadelphia on Thursday morning to show their support for a proposal in Harrisburg to require ICE agents to take off their masks.

The planned legislation would prohibit law enforcement officers from wearing “masks, facial coverings, or other garments that obscure their identity” when performing their duties. It would also require officers to “wear identifiable uniforms or clothing clearly indicating their department, agency, or affiliation.”

State Sen. Nikil Saval said the legislation is necessary not only to show who is conducting arrests, but also to prevent impersonators.

“It increases transparency and accountability. It protects the rights of all Pennsylvanians to dignity, safety and due process,” Saval said. “It affirms the importance of trust in community encounters with law enforcement officers at every level for the safety of all involved.”

Erika Guadalupe, executive director of the immigrant rights organization Juntos, said the new legislation will make ICE agents less aggressive in their actions.

“ICE is operating with no oversight, emboldened by a fascist agenda and with resources and funding on the scale of entire armies,” Guadalupe said. “Here’s what ICE looks like in our neighborhoods: agents covering their faces in plain clothes, driving unmarked cars, kidnapping people in broad daylight. Those taken have disappeared into the black hole of immigrant detention, which today cages more people than ever before in history.”