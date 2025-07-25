From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A group of Pennsylvania House lawmakers are proposing a measure that targets law enforcement officers’ efforts to hide their identities.

The bill — which has not yet been filed — would “prohibit the use of face coverings, masks, or otherwise concealing apparel that obscures identity during official operations.” It would also require officers to “wear identifiable uniforms or clothing clearly indicating their department, agency, or affiliation.”

Although the law would apply to all law enforcement, the legislators specifically call out “Homeland Security and US Border Patrol” for “allowing government agents to act without identification and concealing their faces while performing duties.”

Rep. Joe Webster pointed to a raid in which 14 employees were arrested at a West Norriton supermarket last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who were described as armed and masked.

“That’s a show of force that’s startling,” Webster told WHYY News. “It’s so out of the ordinary that a government agent or a law enforcement officer has to pronounce that much force and then wear a mask so they’re not identifiable.”

Agents with ICE have become well-known for wearing masks in raids around the country. Elected officials — particularly Democrats — have been complaining about the practice for months.

In Los Angeles, which has been a focal point of recent ICE raids and protests against them, Mayor Karen Bass lamented recently that ICE agents “show up completely masked” and, therefore, residents might not even know if they are law enforcement.

“They refuse to give ID,” she added. “Are they bounty hunters? Are they vigilantes? If they’re federal officials, why is it that they do not identify themselves?”

After the supermarket raid, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents much of Montgomery County, echoed Bass in a video post on social media, saying that she was “getting calls, texts, videos, photographic evidence, of ICE raids in our county.” She called it “unacceptable” that “masked folks” in “unidentified cars” were “coming in and taking people.”

Additionally, 14 U.S. senators, including New Jersey’s Cory Booker, wrote a letter to Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, criticizing the practice, saying “it is crucial that ICE personnel not engage in conduct that is all but guaranteed to sow chaos and confusion and put law enforcement officers in danger.”