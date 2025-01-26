Churches have a long history of being safe havens — for immigrants and others

U.S. churches — once deemed off-limits to immigration authorities due to their “sensitive” status within communities — now face the prospect of federal agents arresting migrants within their walls, under a new Trump administration policy.

The new approach, which President Trump spoke of in a December interview, also applies to schools. The administration said it will trust agents to “use common sense” when enforcing immigration laws.

It’s an abrupt about-face for federal policies that had hewn much closer to decades and centuries of tradition. Migrants have long found support systems in houses of worship, including some churches that 40 years ago became sanctuaries for people facing deportation.

In the 1800s, U.S. churches gave safe harbor to enslaved people; during the Vietnam War, they sheltered people resisting the military draft.

Just last week, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, implored newly inaugurated President Trump to “have mercy” on immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. and residents who “may not be citizens or have proper documentation.”

A similar pattern spans back to the early years of Christianity, of churches offering people refuge.

“Really this idea that we should show compassion and mercy to people who are vulnerable is so fundamental to any Christian, to our Christian values, to our Christian sacred texts — and really to all faith traditions,” the Rev. Noel Andersen, national field director for the refugee support organization Church World Service, tells NPR.