Less than a week into his presidency, the Trump administration touted deportation efforts and published new rules Friday making it easier to remove people — part of a flurry of actions to make good on campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. Amid officials’ latest show of force, waves of worry reverberated in parts of the country, with officials in Newark, New Jersey, lashing out over what they called illegal arrests by immigration agents.

President Donald Trump’s administration portrayed U.S. military planes carrying migrants that touched down in Central America as a start to deportations and announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 593 arrests on Friday and 538 on Thursday. He also sent U.S. soldiers and Marines to the U.S.-Mexico border and lifted longtime rules restricting immigration enforcement near schools and churches.

Many of the ICE actions were not unusual. Similar deportation flights also took place under the Biden administration, though not using military planes. ICE averaged 311 daily arrests in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. President Joe Biden also sent active duty troops to the border in 2023, and numerous administrations have sent National Guard troops to assist Customs and Border Protection.

However, rumors of arrests and news reports or social media posts about the presence of agents sparked worries in communities around the country. Some rights groups launched plans to protect immigrants in the event of arrests at schools or workplaces. Chicago Public Schools officials on Friday mistakenly believed ICE agents had come to one of their elementary schools and put out statements to that effect before learning the agents were from the Secret Service. It heightened fears among immigrant communities in the country’s third-largest city.

There is widespread support in America for beefing up security at the southern border and undertaking some targeted deportations, particularly of people who committed violent crimes, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That poll also found that most Americans think local police should cooperate with federal immigration authorities on deportations in at least some cases. But support falls considerably when it comes to deporting people in the country illegally who have not been convicted of a crime.

Newark officials say ICE went too far

Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE agents showed up at a business Thursday for what he called a warrantless raid and detained three “undocumented residents” as well as some U.S. citizens. He said one person was questioned even after showing military identification.