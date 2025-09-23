From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

More than a century ago, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli’s grandparents came to New Jersey from Valentano, Italy. He mentions his family’s story often, including during his victory speech in June’s Republican primary.

“Here is where they provided for their family and started their own business,” he said. “My parents did the same, owning a restaurant-bar.”

Ciattarelli said he followed in his parents’ footsteps — building two businesses, including a medical publishing company, and raising his family in the Garden State. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA in finance from Seton Hall University. He also has been a certified public accountant.

Prior to becoming an assemblyman in 2012, he served on the Raritan Borough Council from 1990 to 1995 and was a Somerset County freeholder from 2007 to 2011. Ciattarelli lost his first attempt at being the Republican nominee for governor in 2017 to then-Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. He secured the nomination in 2021, then lost in the general election to incumbent Phil Murphy.

As he embarks on his second run as the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee, he is once again connecting with voters by reminding them he was born, raised and educated in New Jersey.

“Let’s elect a Jersey guy that understands what people are up against every single day,” he told the crowd during his victory speech over the summer.

Though he received the endorsement of President Donald Trump during the primary and the Democratic Governors Association-backed Greater Garden State has called him “The Trump of Trenton,” Ciattarelli said he cares about policy, not political labels.

“I’ll talk to anybody with a good idea who cares about making New Jersey a better place,” he said.

Ciattarelli also said he has no aspirations for federal office.

“This is my last stop,” he said. “I’ve been asked to run for Congress, and the answer is no. I’ve been asked to run for Senate, and the answer’s no. I’m not writing a book after this. I’m a Jersey guy and all I want to do is fix this state.”

Several unions and organizations have endorsed Ciattarrelli, including the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825, The Association of Former New Jersey State Troopers, The New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen’s Association, Save the East Coast Inc., The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance, The Bricklayers and Allied Craftsworkers Locals 4 & 5, The Port Authority Police Lieutenants Benevolent Association, and the Port Authority Police Detectives Endowment Association.

In addition to Trump, Ciattarelli also has the endorsement of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr., a Republican. He also has the backing of several Democrats — Dover Mayor James Dodd, Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Branchville Mayor Anthony Frato and Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari.

Ciattarelli’s top priorities

Among Ciattarelli’s priorities is to improve affordability by lowering taxes and electricity bills for working families, seniors and small businesses.

He would cut and cap property taxes, tying it to a percentage of assessed home value, while freezing property taxes for all seniors after the age of 70. Ciattarrelli said the state’s ANCHOR program is not tax relief, but “a shell game.”

“I … fundamentally believe that the Trenton Democrats’ game of taking $10,000 out of your right-hand pocket and putting $1,000 back in your left-hand pocket and calling it a tax cut is neither honest, nor sustainable,” he said.

Ciattarelli has often said he would repeal the Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits the assistance that local and state law enforcement can provide to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, on the first day of his administration. He would also prohibit municipalities from declaring themselves sanctuary cities.

He also wants a regional approach to affordable housing, with a focus on driving population growth to transit hubs and urban centers, citing overdevelopment concerns.

Cittarelli said it should not be driven by mandated quotas on municipalities “regardless of whether there’s the infrastructure or jobs.”