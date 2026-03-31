Seaside Park votes to annex South Seaside Park from Berkeley Township

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Seaside Park officials voted Monday night to annex neighboring South Seaside Park from Berkeley Township, a decision that will merge two Jersey Shore communities on the same barrier island after decades of legal fights and local organizing.

The borough council approved the measure 6-0, with one abstention, on second reading, clearing the way for the transfer of about 158 acres at the southern tip of the island, just north of Island Beach State Park.

The area, about 10 blocks long and home to roughly 400 residents, has long been part of Berkeley Township despite being physically separated from it by 2 1/2 miles of water, or a roughly 16-mile drive across the Mathis Bridge and mainland roads.

“This is something that’s been going on for decades,” said Don Whiteman, president of the South Seaside Park Taxpayers Association.

Geography at the center of the fight

South Seaside Park sits between Seaside Park and Island Beach State Park, a narrow stretch of land about a half-mile long and 450 feet wide.

Residents have argued for years that the community functions as part of the barrier island, not the mainland township that governs it.

“If we wanted to go to Berkeley Town Hall, it would take us 40 minutes,” Whiteman said. “If we wanted to pay taxes or get a building permit, we had to go to the mainland. We’re a beach community.”

He said the distance also affected schools and daily life.

“Our kids, if they went to elementary school, would be a 45- to 50-minute bus ride,” he said.

Residents pointed to differences in municipal services as well, including snow removal and beach maintenance.

“They didn’t clean the beaches, they didn’t snow plow,” Whiteman said. “They just were not giving the service.”

A long legal path

The vote followed more than a decade of renewed efforts by residents to break away from Berkeley Township, including dozens of planning board hearings and a legal fight that reached the state Supreme Court.

The court ultimately ruled that the neighborhood met the requirements to deannex, allowing Seaside Park to move forward with the annexation.

A similar effort nearly 50 years ago ended in rejection, leaving the issue unresolved for generations.

“This time, we weren’t going in blind,” Whiteman said. “To me, it was always about services.”