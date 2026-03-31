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Voters in Ocean City, New Jersey, will head to the polls May 12 in a closely watched mayoral race that will help shape the future of one of the Jersey Shore’s most recognizable destinations.

Key deadlines are approaching fast. The voter registration deadline is April 21. Mail-in ballot applications must be received by May 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

At the center of the race is the future of the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier site on Sixth Street, widely seen as the most consequential issue facing the city. The property is no longer operating as an amusement park, and current zoning only allows for amusements and retail. The issue has left candidates divided on how, or whether, to change the rules for its new owner, Eustace Mita of ICONA Resorts, who wants to build a luxury hotel.

As of March 2026, the City Council has hired an independent planner to evaluate redevelopment options for the site. That report is expected in May, just days before voters cast their ballots.

Against that backdrop, three established figures in Ocean City’s nonpartisan government are offering competing visions for how the city should grow, spend and preserve its identity.

Jay A. Gillian, incumbent mayor

Jay Gillian, who has served as mayor since 2010, is campaigning on what he calls “proven leadership for a stronger tomorrow,” pointing to long-term infrastructure projects and fiscal management.

“My bar is high, and I want to continue to make sure the quality of life of Ocean City keeps getting better and better,” he said.

His platform centers on finishing large-scale initiatives already underway, including the multiphase boardwalk reconstruction and beach replenishment. He has also emphasized using outside funding to ease the burden on local taxpayers, including state and federal support, such as the $4.9 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund and drainage improvements across the island and bay dredging to address chronic flooding.

Much of that work, he said, happens out of sight.

“A lot of the stuff I’m doing is not too sexy. It’s all underground or infrastructure,” Gillan said.

The mayor argues that the city has already undergone significant change under his leadership.

“It’s been changed for 16 years,” he said. “Since I got here, the infrastructure has been horrible, and we’ve changed it. The boardwalk was falling apart. We’ve changed it.”

At the same time, he questioned the core argument of his opponents who sit on Council.

“They’ve been with me and agreed with me 98% of the time,” Gillian said.

Gillian has framed continuity as critical, particularly as the city navigates complex redevelopment decisions, including the future of the former Wonderland Pier site. Gillian said that the path forward for the site is straightforward negotiation, rather than public debate.

“Council and the owner need to get into a room and negotiate something great for the community,” he said.

While redevelopment decisions ultimately sit with the council, Gillian said that his role is to ensure the site does not sit vacant.

“I don’t want to see a blighted property there, so I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that that property gets invested in and is an asset to Ocean City,” the mayor said.