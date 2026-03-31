Wonderland Pier redevelopment drives Ocean City, N.J. mayoral race
The property is no longer operating as an amusement park, and current zoning only allows for amusements and retail.
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Voters in Ocean City, New Jersey, will head to the polls May 12 in a closely watched mayoral race that will help shape the future of one of the Jersey Shore’s most recognizable destinations.
Key deadlines are approaching fast. The voter registration deadline is April 21. Mail-in ballot applications must be received by May 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
At the center of the race is the future of the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier site on Sixth Street, widely seen as the most consequential issue facing the city. The property is no longer operating as an amusement park, and current zoning only allows for amusements and retail. The issue has left candidates divided on how, or whether, to change the rules for its new owner, Eustace Mita of ICONA Resorts, who wants to build a luxury hotel.
As of March 2026, the City Council has hired an independent planner to evaluate redevelopment options for the site. That report is expected in May, just days before voters cast their ballots.
Against that backdrop, three established figures in Ocean City’s nonpartisan government are offering competing visions for how the city should grow, spend and preserve its identity.
Jay A. Gillian, incumbent mayor
Jay Gillian, who has served as mayor since 2010, is campaigning on what he calls “proven leadership for a stronger tomorrow,” pointing to long-term infrastructure projects and fiscal management.
“My bar is high, and I want to continue to make sure the quality of life of Ocean City keeps getting better and better,” he said.
His platform centers on finishing large-scale initiatives already underway, including the multiphase boardwalk reconstruction and beach replenishment. He has also emphasized using outside funding to ease the burden on local taxpayers, including state and federal support, such as the $4.9 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund and drainage improvements across the island and bay dredging to address chronic flooding.
Much of that work, he said, happens out of sight.
“A lot of the stuff I’m doing is not too sexy. It’s all underground or infrastructure,” Gillan said.
The mayor argues that the city has already undergone significant change under his leadership.
“It’s been changed for 16 years,” he said. “Since I got here, the infrastructure has been horrible, and we’ve changed it. The boardwalk was falling apart. We’ve changed it.”
At the same time, he questioned the core argument of his opponents who sit on Council.
“They’ve been with me and agreed with me 98% of the time,” Gillian said.
Gillian has framed continuity as critical, particularly as the city navigates complex redevelopment decisions, including the future of the former Wonderland Pier site. Gillian said that the path forward for the site is straightforward negotiation, rather than public debate.
“Council and the owner need to get into a room and negotiate something great for the community,” he said.
While redevelopment decisions ultimately sit with the council, Gillian said that his role is to ensure the site does not sit vacant.
“I don’t want to see a blighted property there, so I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that that property gets invested in and is an asset to Ocean City,” the mayor said.
Keith Hartzell, council member
Keith Hartzell, a longtime council member, is running on a platform he calls “make Ocean City even better,” casting himself as an “independent advocate” focused on a more “transparent and people-first” approach.
Central issues in his campaign are opposition to overdevelopment, parking and Wonderland’s redevelopment.
“I don’t want to see a hotel right up on the boardwalk itself,” Hartzell said, arguing the front of the property should remain dedicated to traditional boardwalk uses like shops and attractions. “I want the boardwalk to continue for families.”
Instead, he has proposed a compromise approach for the Wonderland site, suggesting a smaller “boutique hotel” set back from the boardwalk, paired with adequate parking.
“The current plan, in most people’s minds, is too big and doesn’t have enough parking,” he said.
Hartzell, who said he has been going “seven days a week” talking to voters, described himself as a “front porch, living room person” focused on listening and finding common ground.
Beyond redevelopment, he has raised concerns about spending and taxes, noting the city budget has grown in recent years.
“My thing is look harder at spending rather than just coming up with new taxes all the time,” he said.
He is also focused on parking pressures tied to changing tourism patterns, including shorter stays and larger rental groups.
“Not everybody comes in the same car,” he said, describing how residents point to overcrowded streets in their neighborhoods. He has proposed zoning changes and incentives to increase on-site parking, including the use of pavers that allow water to filter through rather than creating runoff.
Hartzell said his candidacy is about long-term vision.
“This is a pivotal moment in the town,” he said.
Peter Madden, council vice president
Peter Madden, who has served on Council for 12 years, is running on a platform of “people over politics” and “leadership Ocean City deserves,” emphasizing communication, collaboration and what he describes as balanced growth.
“I believe I can be a good leader for the community in those decision-making [moments],” Madden said, pointing to his experience and what he calls a strength in bringing people together. “Everybody doesn’t have to go along, but you have to get along.”
Madden, a real estate professional, has positioned himself as someone who can help guide complex redevelopment projects, including the long-debated future of Wonderland Pier.
“I’ve been pretty vocal. … I’m in favor of moving towards the redevelopment zone,” he said, arguing that current zoning limits what can realistically be done with the property.
He said the city needs to “adapt and evolve to the changing times” while protecting its identity.
“We can’t do the same things we did 100 years ago today,” he said.
Madden’s priorities include maintaining the beach and boardwalk, which he called “the crown jewels of the town,” addressing erosion through continued federal support, and moving forward on stalled redevelopment decisions.
If elected, Madden said that his early focus would be on building an effective team inside city government.
“Everything starts with the people,” he said. “If you don’t have the right people on the bus and have those right people in the right seats, you really can’t go anywhere.”
He also pointed to ongoing projects, including a new police station, airport improvements and continued flood mitigation efforts.
Madden said his candidacy offers a shift in perspective, not a rejection of progress.
“We need a fresh perspective,” he said. “I can help take Ocean City from good to great.”
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