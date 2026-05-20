Montgomery County townships approve charter updates, open space tax

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Voters approved charter updates in Horsham Township and an open space tax increase in Lower Salford Township at the polls Tuesday.

Pennsylvania has closed primaries, but registered voters of any political affiliation were able to weigh in on the ballot questions in the two Montgomery County municipalities.

In Horsham Township, a ballot question proposing a series of updates to the township charter was approved with more than 60% of the vote. The charter hadn’t undergone a comprehensive overhaul since 1975, and township officials said many of the changes were “housekeeping” to make the charter consistent with state law.

Other amendments call for using gender-neutral language and banning council members from serving for more than two consecutive terms.