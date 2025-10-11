New Jersey election 2025: What voters need to know about the 1st District Assembly race

What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In New Jersey’s 2025 election, voters in the state’s 1st Legislative District will choose between two incumbent Republicans and two Democratic challengers, in a race that reflects long-running debates over the economy, affordability and state support for South Jersey.

The 1st District encompasses all of Cape May and Cumberland counties, as well as part of Atlantic County, an area defined by tourism, agriculture and small-town communities with residents who say Trenton overlooks their needs. The November election comes at a time when local officials and business owners are grappling with rising costs, environmental concerns and questions about how to sustain the region’s year-round economy.

Both Republicans and Democrats say they’re focused on protecting what makes the area unique while addressing the pressures facing shore towns and inland communities.

Republican Antwan L. McClellan

Assemblyman Antwan L. McClellan was born and raised in Ocean City, New Jersey, and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1993. He attended Virginia State University and Old Dominion University.

McClellan began his political career on the Ocean City School Board in 2010 before being elected to City Council in 2012 to represent the 2nd Ward. He was elected to the Assembly in 2019.

He currently serves as chief of staff and personnel director for the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked as a paralegal in an Ocean City law firm and in the casino industry as a supervisor at the Sands Casino. In the Legislature, McClellan serves on the Appropriations, Public Safety and Preparedness, and Tourism, Gaming and the Arts committees.

What are Antwan L. McClellan’s priorities?

McClellan said he will fight to ensure that Cape May and Cumberland counties receive a fair share of state resources.

“The most important thing to me is to make sure that we promote the real South Jersey, like I like to call it,” he said. “They continue to take our tourism tax dollars for granted, and they don’t give us back our return on our investment. Our fight is just to make sure those dollars come back … for roads, drainage and infrastructure that would be very helpful to our economy.”

He said he will continue to oppose state Department of Environmental Protection rules that hurt coastal communities.

“Nobody wants to lift their homes another 5 feet. People had to go through that with [Superstorm] Sandy and we should not go through that now,” he said.

McClellan also pointed to the $500 million New Jersey manufacturing tax incentive program he helped pass, which he said will bring industry and career opportunities to South Jersey.

“That can change the lives of people that don’t want to go to college,” he said. “They can start at $60,000 to $75,000 a year plus benefits out of high school. That’s a career-changing opportunity.”

He has also pushed back on legislation he said would harm the tourism economy, including proposals to eliminate tips for servers or restrict beach tag fees.

“We were able to rally along with our chambers of commerce and businesses … to stop bills that would have hurt our industry,” McClellan said.

Why is Antwan L. McClellan running?

“The most important thing about me is that I’m going to listen,” McClellan said. “The compassion that myself, Assemblyman Simonsen and the senator have for our constituents is the most important thing about being a legislator. I was doing it before I was elected, I’m doing it now, and I’ll continue to take the ideas of our communities up to Trenton.”