Pa. election 2025: What to know about the candidates for Commonwealth Court

In the Nov. 4 2025 election, Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for a new judge on the Commonwealth Court, one of the state’s two intermediate appellate bodies. Voters also decide if one of the current judges should remain on the court for another 10 years.

The Commonwealth Court is unique among state courts in the United States as it is one of only a few specialized intermediate appellate courts in the country and unique in its singular focus on government and administrative law.

The statewide contest for the open Commonwealth Court seat pits two seasoned legal professionals — Matthew Wolford, a Republican environmental attorney from Erie, and Stella Tsai, a Democratic judge from Philadelphia — against each other in a race that could shape how the court interprets state agency power and individual rights for years to come.

The seat is open following the retirement of Judge Ellen Ceisler in January, and this election could shift the ideological balance of a court on which judges elected as Republicans currently outnumber the Democrats 5-to-3. The court usually has nine members.

The court rules on disputes involving state and local government, regulatory agencies and other matters tied to public policy, including election laws, education funding, environmental regulations, labor issues and zoning decisions. Because the Commonwealth Court frequently hears cases in which the state itself is a party — especially in challenges to executive agency rules or municipal decisions — its judges often indirectly shape policy, meaning the court has an outsized impact on Pennsylvanians.

For example, it was the Commonwealth Court that ultimately ruled that Pennsylvania’s system of public grade school education violated the state constitution and led to a record budget.

“People don’t realize how much this court affects their lives,” Wolford said. “It’s an extremely important court as far as I’m concerned, because it deals with Pennsylvania government, state and local government.”

Tsai agrees on the court’s importance, noting that it often has the final say in many cases.

“The Commonwealth Court weighs in on some of the most important issues of our day: voting rights, free and fair elections, public education, workers’ rights, workers’ comp — you name it — before any of those cases get to the Supreme Court,” she said. “And not all those cases make it to the Supreme Court.”

With one seat up for grabs this year, observers say the stakes are unusually high.

All three candidates boast decades of experience, sterling legal credentials and “highly recommended” ratings from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Here’s a look at who is running in Pennsylvania’s 2025 election, their background and their views on the court: