New Jersey governor’s race: What to know about Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan

New Jersey residents will vote in one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the country in the November elections, with several candidates vying to replace outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy.

The campaigns of Democratic candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are expected to spend more than $200 million on the race, with some polls showing the two frontrunners in a dead heat for the state’s top public office. Socialist Worker Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky is also hoping to pull out an unlikely win, running on a pro-union campaign she hopes will resonate with working class voters.

Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan is looking to position himself as the anti-tax candidate, promising to address the state’s lack of affordable housing as well as pushing for immigration reform.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Libertarian candidate.

Kaplan’s origins, Libertarian philosophy

Vic Kaplan grew up in Union and Morris counties and attended Centenary University, where he was a writer and editor for the school newspaper. He has worked in a variety of fields, including sales and translation services, and is currently a lecturer in New Jersey.

Kaplan said the Libertarian Party stands for the protection of natural rights people are born with, the right to life, liberty and property.

“Or in other words, ‘Don’t hurt other people, and don’t take their stuff,’” he said. “I am different from other candidates, in that I offer proposals that would improve the lives of the people of New Jersey, without raising taxes.”