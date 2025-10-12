New Jersey governor’s race: What to know about Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan
Kaplan’s top priorities include expanding affordable housing, lowering health care costs and passing the Immigrant Trust Act.
New Jersey residents will vote in one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the country in the November elections, with several candidates vying to replace outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy.
The campaigns of Democratic candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are expected to spend more than $200 million on the race, with some polls showing the two frontrunners in a dead heat for the state’s top public office. Socialist Worker Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky is also hoping to pull out an unlikely win, running on a pro-union campaign she hopes will resonate with working class voters.
Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan is looking to position himself as the anti-tax candidate, promising to address the state’s lack of affordable housing as well as pushing for immigration reform.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Libertarian candidate.
Kaplan’s origins, Libertarian philosophy
Vic Kaplan grew up in Union and Morris counties and attended Centenary University, where he was a writer and editor for the school newspaper. He has worked in a variety of fields, including sales and translation services, and is currently a lecturer in New Jersey.
Kaplan said the Libertarian Party stands for the protection of natural rights people are born with, the right to life, liberty and property.
“Or in other words, ‘Don’t hurt other people, and don’t take their stuff,’” he said. “I am different from other candidates, in that I offer proposals that would improve the lives of the people of New Jersey, without raising taxes.”
Top priorities
Kaplan’s top priority if elected governor is to work with local governments and change zoning laws so residents have greater access to affordable housing.
“Like tiny homes, for example, that are available in other states. I would also like to see people be able to live in [recreation vehicles] if they choose,” he said.
Kaplan also plans to work on eliminating taxes on small houses for sale.
“The lack of affordable housing is one of the reasons why people are leaving the state,” he said. “It’s also one of the causes of the increase in homelessness that we see.”
He said another top priority is to repeal New Jersey’s certificate of need law when it comes to opening medical facilities.
Certificate of Need is a regulatory process that governs the construction, relocation or renovation of certain health care facilities. He said the law inflates the cost of medical services and reduces the number of available hospital beds.
Kaplan is also in favor of immigration reform. He said Jersey families are being hurt and the state is suffering financially from the current U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy of arresting and deporting immigrants. According to him, Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution shows that the federal government has no jurisdiction over immigration.
“What I’d like to see is to have a state’s own immigration policy, where if anyone wants to come to New Jersey and they pass a background check with family members, I’d like to see that happen,” he said.
Kaplan supports the passage of the Immigration Trust Act in the state Legislature, which would codify the Immigrant Trust Directive.
Improving life in the Garden State
Kaplan said he also supports replacing the state income tax with user fees.
“We did not have a state income tax until 1976, and nine states do not have a state income tax,” he said. “It was meant to pay for education, and we ended up both with the state income tax and the highest property taxes in the country.”
He said he supports protecting the environment by forcing polluters to pay for damages and enacting property rights to control pollution.
“I support including air and water into the legal system of property rights for the purposes of litigation against polluters,” Kaplan said.
He said Jersey residents should be able to choose their energy providers to lower costs.
Kaplan also supports cashless bail, civilian review boards, the release of Internal Affairs Records and “Use of Force” reporting even when no firearm is discharged by a police officer.
“I am opposed to qualified immunity, racial profiling, no-knock searches, preventive detention, asset forfeiture (where private property is seized without due process) and asset freezing of the accused,” he said in a statement. “I support issuing pardons for anyone convicted at the state level of a nonviolent, victimless crime and I support jury nullification — your right as a juror to vote your conscience, if you believe the law is unjust.”
He said he believes in a woman’s right to seek an abortion in New Jersey, but opposes use of taxpayers to fund the procedure.
Kaplan said he’s running for governor because he wants the people of New Jersey to feel like there’s a candidate who represents their values.
“If you believe in some of my proposals and you agree with the solutions that I have, and you agree that those issues need to be addressed, then please vote for me,” he said.
Kaplan has been endorsed by the Libertarian Party.
